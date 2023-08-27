Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stock Position Raised by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TYG stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

