Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. 1,382,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $533,895. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.