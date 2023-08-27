Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $229,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $533,895 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

