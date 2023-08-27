Truist Financial Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $668.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $545.00 to $668.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVDA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

