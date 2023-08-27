Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ENI by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ENI by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ENI by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE E opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.05.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on E shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on E

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.