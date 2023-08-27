Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 818,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

