Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 37.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $278.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average of $281.63. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

