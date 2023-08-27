U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,250. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

