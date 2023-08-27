U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,156 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.78. 555,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,250. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.