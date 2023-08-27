U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.10 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

CNQ stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.91. 1,867,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.