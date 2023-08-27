U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,762. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

