U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,841 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

