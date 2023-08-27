U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,579,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,734,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $433.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

