U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.91. 590,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

