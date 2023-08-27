U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,839,000,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in GSK by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 2,429,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,667. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.