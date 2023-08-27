U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 41,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. GoldMining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Down 2.6 %

USGO opened at $9.33 on Friday. U.S. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

