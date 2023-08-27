UBS Group Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $10.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on M. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

