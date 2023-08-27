UBS Group Cuts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target to £117

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from £121.50 ($155.01) to £117 ($149.27) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($116.68) to GBX 8,805 ($112.34) in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
