UBS Group Cuts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target to £117

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from £121.50 ($155.01) to £117 ($149.27) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($116.68) to GBX 8,805 ($112.34) in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPXSY

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.57.

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.