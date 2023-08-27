Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 58.7% in August

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,099,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of UATG stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 108,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,829. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
