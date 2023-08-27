Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 58.7% in August

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,099,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of UATG stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 108,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,829. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

