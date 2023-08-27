Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the July 31st total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,302. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNCY shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

