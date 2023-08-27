United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $189.54 Average PT from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.54.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $205.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

