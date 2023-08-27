United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Up 94.6% in August

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the July 31st total of 971,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.01. The stock had a trading volume of 190,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

