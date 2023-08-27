UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $577.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

NYSE:UNH opened at $489.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $489.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

