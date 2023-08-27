Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $46,893.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $46,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 732 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $23,892.48.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
Upstart Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.89 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Upstart by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 416,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
