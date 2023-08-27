US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the July 31st total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 557,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

