USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003825 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $26.02 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,018,194,810 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

