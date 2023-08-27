Utrust (UTK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $653,619.79

Utrust (UTK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and approximately $653,619.79 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

