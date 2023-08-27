Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHNAW. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ VHNAW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

