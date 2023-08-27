VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the July 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $271.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $59.12.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

