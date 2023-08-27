Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VDE stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. 336,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

