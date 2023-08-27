Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $427.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.86. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.