Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,756,000 after buying an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $78.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

