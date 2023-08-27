Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the July 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,970,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $62.28 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
