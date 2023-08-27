Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. 1,882,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

