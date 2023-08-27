Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the July 31st total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

