Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS opened at $30.94 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

