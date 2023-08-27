Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the July 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VARGF remained flat at $101.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. Varta has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

