VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Steven Gillis bought 609,090 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,004,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,431.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 85,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.23. 94,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VBI Vaccines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

