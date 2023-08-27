Verge One Day Volume Tops $2.42 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.35 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,010.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00250053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00733276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00554919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00060833 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00116196 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,027,219 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,027,213 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

