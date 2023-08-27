Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of VKTX opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 203,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

