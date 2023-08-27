Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,000. Gartner comprises 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE IT traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.60. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total transaction of $303,039.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

