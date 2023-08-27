Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 71,938 Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000. Pathward Financial comprises 1.2% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned 0.26% of Pathward Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 201,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

