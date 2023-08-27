Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,433. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.87.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.