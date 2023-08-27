Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 18,559 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,559 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,085. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

