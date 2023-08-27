Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 39,223 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HLT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $147.02. 1,195,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,993. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $157.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

