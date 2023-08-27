Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 76,125 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,340 shares of company stock worth $7,798,229. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. 2,165,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,462. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

