Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $4.59 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.
CCEP traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 614,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
