Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $5.05 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $84.78. 1,554,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,839. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

