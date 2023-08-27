Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $7.66 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.37. 187,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,274. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.93.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.13.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

