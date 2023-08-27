Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $9.55 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 0.8% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 2,951,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

